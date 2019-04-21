Garver went 3-for-6 with a pair of home runs in Saturday's 16-7 victory over the Orioles.

Serving as the leadoff hitter in the nightcap of a doubleheader, Garver hit a three-run homer off Mike Wright in the third inning and added a solo shot in the eighth inning off Branden Kline. The homers were his fourth and fifth of the season. The effort lifts Garver's batting average to an impressive .424 for the season.