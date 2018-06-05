Twins' Mitch Garver: Returns for Game 2 of doubleheader
Garver (quadriceps) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Garver was unlikely to start both games of the doubleheader -- especially while recently dealing with a bruised quadriceps -- and ceded Game 1 to Bobby Wilson. Garver returns for Tuesday's nightcap having gone 3-for-25 with three walks over his last seven starts
