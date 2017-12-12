Twins' Nick Burdi: Throws from 80 feet
Burdi (elbow) made 75 throws from 80 feet Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in late May. While this is excellent news for the power reliever, more impactful news could come Thursday, as Burdi was left off the Twins' 40-man roster and is generating a lot of buzz leading up to this week's Rule 5 draft. He has a huge fastball and was seen as a potential closer prior to tearing his UCL. His shaky command and the risk associated with this injury would be two marks against him in advance of the Rule 5 draft, but he will still likely get selected and change organizations.
