Lewis (quadricep) did some light running on the field Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta described the upcoming week as a big one for Lewis when it comes to his recovery from the right quad strain that has kept him out since he suffered the injury Opening Day. Lewis will gradually ramp up the intensity of his running this week while incorporating more change-of-direction work into his training regimen. Depending on how Lewis responds to the running work, he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next weekend. In addition to running, Lewis has been fielding grounders and hitting.