Lewis (quad) has resumed baseball activity and is aiming to begin a running progression next week, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lewis hit off a tee and stood in during a few bullpen sessions Saturday. Head trainer Nick Paparesta said he is pleased by the progress the 24-year-old infielder has made since straining his right quad on Opening Day, though he noted that Lewis still has a ways to go before the Twins can start thinking about a return.