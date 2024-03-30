The Twins will place Lewis (quadriceps) on the injured list Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis was taken out of Thursday's game versus Kansas City after suffering a quad injury while running the bases. He initially said his injury felt like a cramp, but while the specifics of his injury remain unknown, MRI results presumably revealed the injury to be more serious. He'll be sidelined for at least the next 10 days, and the Twins will promote Austin Martin from Triple-A St. Paul to take Lewis' place on the active roster.