Lewis suffered a severe quad strain during Thursday's game against the Royals and will be sidelined for over a month, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Saturday that Lewis will require at least one month of rest to simply recover. At that point, the team will reassess his situation and begin to put together a plan to build him back up. With Lewis out, Willi Castro figures to serve as Minnesota's primary third baseman going forward.