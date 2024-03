Lewis went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's spring training win over Boston.

Lewis is 7-for-12 with the bases loaded in his career in the regular season and was the fastest to five grand slams in 66 career games. While his spring training grand slam won't add to those totals, it shows Lewis is in regular season form. After missing time each of the last three seasons due to torn ACLs, Lewis is fully healthy entering the season and could be poised to become a superstar at third base.