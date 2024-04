Lewis said Thursday that he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right quad, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis is still going to be shut down from activity for at least a month, but the injection will aid in the healing process and could make it easier for the 24-year-old to progress through his rehab once he reaches that point. Willi Castro has been operating as the Twins' primary third baseman since Lewis strained his right quad last Thursday.