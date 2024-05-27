Lewis (quadriceps) went 3-for-9 with a stolen base in his first two rehab games for Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday and Sunday. The Twins don't have a timetable for when he will be activated from the injured list, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "But he's going to play this week, and we're going to see how he's doing," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

It was an encouraging sign that his injured quadriceps is fully healed that he stole a base in Saturday's game. However, the Twins told him to play it safe and not attempt any more stolen bases. The Twins have been guarded about when he may return, but given the team's need for offense, he may not need more than a week in the minors. Lewis may limited to DH initially when he returns to limit the wear on his legs.