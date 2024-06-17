Lewis went 3-for-7 with two home runs, three RBI, three walks and three runs scored as the Twins swept Sunday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.

Lewis has done nothing but mash since returning from a quadriceps injury he suffered Opening Day. This was the second time since his injury that he's homered in consecutive contests, and he's up to seven long balls in just 11 games this season. He's added 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases while batting .390 with a 1.398 OPS over 47 plate appearances. He's seen steady time between third base and designated hitter, though his lengthy injury may give the risk-averse fantasy manager caution despite Lewis' clear upside.