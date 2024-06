Lewis went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Monday's win over Colorado.

Lewis blasted a Nick Mears curveball 435 feet in the eighth inning, stretching Minnesota's lead to 5-0. The Twins third baseman has impressively hit four homers in seven games this season, requiring just 24 plate appearances. Overall, Lewis is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with five runs scored, six RBI and 2:5 BB:K.