Lewis went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 17-9 win over the Rockies.

Lewis made his presence felt in Minnesota's 24-hit outburst -- he was one of eight Twins to record two or more hits, including a two-run homer off Angel Chivilli to extend the lead to 10-3. Since returning from a 10-week stint on the IL with a quad injury, Lewis has gone 9-for-28 (.321) with four homers and seven RBI across eight games.