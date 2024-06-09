Lewis is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Pirates.

Lewis will begin Sunday's game in the dugout after going 1-for-8 with three strikeouts over the first two games of the series. The 24-year-old third baseman came off the injured list Tuesday after missing almost 10 weeks due to a strained right quadriceps, so rest days are to be expected. Jose Miranda will start at third base Sunday, while Trevor Larnach serves as the designated hitter against Pirates right-hander Jared Jones.