Lewis (hamstring) is likely three weeks away from being cleared to begin a rehab assignment, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lewis was officially given the green light to start a running progression Saturday, but he's not yet close to ramping up his baseball activity or seeing live action. Even so, he's been encouraged by the process he's seen thus far in his rehab. "Any time they let me do something more, it's always pretty good," said Lewis. "I'll probably run three days in a row, take a break, then try to get on the bases. It's a long progression." Lewis suffered the left hamstring strain March 16 while running to first base and will presumably need at least a few games in the minors before the club considers activating him from the 10-day injured list.