Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Sunday that Lewis has been doing some hitting and running but has had "no change in his status" in his recovery from a moderate hamstring strain, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lewis suffered the injury in mid-March, and it's not a surprise he's still limited to light activities after just a few weeks. A clearer return timeline could come into focus once the 25-year-old is able to ramp up his baseball work. Brooks Lee (back) is also on the injured list, leaving Jose Miranda and Willi Castro to handle the workload at third base.