Lewis (quadriceps) had a successful workout Friday and will report to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday to begin a rehab assignment, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis has been sidelined since he suffered a right quadriceps strain Opening Day, but he's now in the final stages of his rehab program. The 24-year-old will likely need at least a handful of games in the minors before rejoining the Twins.