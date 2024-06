Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Lewis homered in his return from a lengthy absence due to a quad injury Tuesday, and he left the yard again Wednesday in his second game back. The third baseman has played in just three contests this season, but he's maximized his opportunities with a long ball in each of those games. Altogether, he's gone 4-for-7 with the three homers, three RBI and two walks across nine plate appearances.