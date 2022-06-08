Lewis has demonstrated some healing since landing on the 10-day injured list May 30, but he has yet to progress to baseball activities while recovers from a bone bruise of his right knee, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Hayes relays that the Twins are still planning on sending Lewis in for a follow-up MRI, but that seems merely designed to confirm the first diagnosis that he's dealing with a bone bruise. In any case, Lewis looks to be at least a week away from resuming activities, so a late-June return from the IL could be a best-case scenario for the hotshot rookie at this juncture.