Twins' Tim Collins: Lands NRI deal with Minnesota
Collins signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw spent 2018 in the Nationals' organization, posting a 3.94 ERA in 32 Triple-A innings and a 4.37 ER in 22.2 MLB innings. Collins has good strikeout numbers in his career (career 9.3 K/9), but his walk issues (career 5.1 BB/9) could keep him from cracking the Twins' roster as a middle reliever or LOOGY out of spring training.
