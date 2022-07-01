Duffey allowed no runs with no hits or walks while striking out four over 1.2 innings Thursday against the Guardians. Duffey has added a changeup to his mix and it's helped his recent performance, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Duffey has thrown nine scoreless innings over his last six appearances with a 8:2 K:BB ratio. It's a stark turnaround after he began the season with a 6.38 ERA and 24:8 K:BB ratio in his first 24 innings which saw him relegated to low-leverage opportunities. Duffey has switched his pitch mix from relying on a high fastball to using a changeup more frequently. He could return to becoming a key setup man if his recent performance continues.