Duffey threw two-thirds of a scoreless inning to record his 13th hold in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Duffey has turned around his career at age 28, as he's gone from a player bouncing between Triple-A and the majors (and between the rotation and bullpen) to a key setup man. Duffey has dramatically improved his strikeout rate to 12.4 K/9. While his 3.25 FIP suggests his 2.47 ERA may be a little lucky, his career-high 93.9 mph average fastball points to an improvement in his approach.