Castro went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

The 27-year-old hit a solo shot off George Kirby in the second inning to break an 0-for-11 stretch at the plate, and Castro's RBI triple in the fourth gave the Twins some extra insurance, making it a 4-1 ballgame. Castro is now slashing .346/.370/.692 with three RBI and three stolen bases across his last seven games.