Castro went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.

Castro wound up a homer shy of a cycle Wednesday while recording his fifth multi-hit game during his current eight-game hitting streak. He's gone 16-for-35 (.457) over the course of the streak, boosting his slash line to .270/.339/.450 through 30 games this year. The 27-year-old Castro added two homers, 13 runs scored, 12 RBI and three stolen bases while serving as the Twins' primary third baseman in the absence of Royce Lewis (quadriceps).