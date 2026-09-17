Castro (heel/knee) said Wednesday that he will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, MLB.com reports.

Castro has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 due to left heel plantar fasciitis and right knee soreness, and rather than attempting to ramp back up with the hope of playing in the final week and a half of the season, he's instead elected to shut himself down. After joining the Rockies on a two-year deal over the winter, the 29-year-old slashed .260/.331/.417 with 15 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 65 runs and 56 RBI in 120 games during his first season in Colorado.