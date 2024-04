Castro went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Castro tagged Garrett Crochet for a three-run homer in the second inning, plating Austin Martin and Christian Vazquez for his second long ball of 2024. Castro has generated a hit in six of his last seven games, a stretch in which he has four extra-base hits, a .333 batting average and five runs batted in.