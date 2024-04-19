Sedlock signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.
Sedlock, 28, made one appearance with the Orioles in 2022 before being traded to the Tigers and eventually released. He didn't pitch anywhere in 2023 and has been assigned to the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate for the time being. Sedlock is a former first-round pick who has battled numerous arm issues.
