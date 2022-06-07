The Orioles designated Sedlock for assignment Tuesday.

Baltimore will swap Sedlock off the 40-man roster for another long-relief option in Austin Voth, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Nationals. After receiving his first call-up to the majors May 28, Sedlock was roughed up for five earned runs in three innings out of the bullpen a day later against the Red Sox before he was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk. He'll remain with the organization as a member of Norfolk's pitching staff if he clears waivers.

