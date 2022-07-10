Sedlock was acquired by the Tigers from the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

A 2016 first-round pick, Sedlock made his big-league debut for Baltimore in May and surrendered five earned runs over three innings. He was subsequently removed from the 40-man roster and posted a 5.04 ERA with Triple-A Norfolk over the past month. The 27-year-old has failed to lift up to his draft pedigree to this point but will now receive a fresh start.