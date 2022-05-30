Sedlock allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings versus the Red Sox on Sunday.

Sedlock got through the fifth through seventh innings without too much trouble, but he got into trouble in the eighth. Marcos Diplan allowed an inherited runner to score after Sedlock left the contest. It was far from a dream debut for the right-hander, who will need to show more than what he did Sunday to maintain his place on the major-league roster.