Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Sedlock made his major-league debut Sunday against the Red Sox, but he was hit hard for five runs in three innings. Zac Lowther was promoted from Norfolk in a corresponding move to provide a fresh multi-inning arm for Tuesday's bullpen game versus the Mariners.
More News
-
Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Works three innings in debut•
-
Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Contract selected by Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Will receive injection for shoulder•
-
Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Lands on DL•
-
Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Disappoints in 20 starts at High-A•