Sedlock cleared waivers Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The reliever was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday in order to open a 40-man roster spot for Austin Voth and he will now report to Norfolk after going unclaimed on waivers. Sedlock has produced a 5.56 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 34 frames in nine appearances at Triple-A this season.

