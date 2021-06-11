Keuchel (5-1) earned the win Thursday against Toronto after giving up just two runs on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out eight.

Keuchel has avoided the loss in each of his last seven starts, going 4-0 with four quality starts and a 25:10 K:BB over that span. The veteran has also given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, and he has improved his ERA to a respectable 4.14 as a result. Keuchel is scheduled to make his upcoming start next week against the Rays at home.