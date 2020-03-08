White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Roughed up in second start
Keuchel allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings in Saturday's spring game against the Giants.
While he was pulled in the middle of the fourth inning, Keuchel told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that he could have pitched another couple of innings. Despite the runs, the veteran left-hander is pleased to get his work in. He'll next throw in an in-camp format Thursday, when the White Sox have a scheduled off day.
