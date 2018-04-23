Farquhar (head) had successful surgery to address a brain aneurysm and is progressing well Monday.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout Friday with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He is in critical but stable condition in an ICU unit, able to use his extremities and respond to questions and commands. He is set to be closely monitored at the hospital for at least the next three weeks.

