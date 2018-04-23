White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Brain surgery successful
Farquhar (head) had successful surgery to address a brain aneurysm and is progressing well Monday.
Farquhar collapsed in the dugout Friday with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He is in critical but stable condition in an ICU unit, able to use his extremities and respond to questions and commands. He is set to be closely monitored at the hospital for at least the next three weeks.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Will remain hospitalized three weeks•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: In stable but critical condition•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Heads to hospital•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Solidifies roster spot•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Comes to terms with White Sox•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...