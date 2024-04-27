Mendick went 2-for-4 with two runs scored Friday against Tampa Bay.

Mendick joined the White Sox on Monday and has started every game since. He's hit at different spots in the order, but was slotted into the seventh spot Friday and is likely to remain in the bottom third with the addition of Tommy Pham. Mendick has gone 6-for-21 with two doubles, a stolen base and four runs scored, though he is striking out at a 31.8 percent clip.