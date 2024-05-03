Mendick was scratched from the White Sox's lineup for Friday's game against St. Louis due to lower-back tightness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The severity of Mendick's injury remains unknown, but it is apparently enough to prevent him from starting Friday's contest. Braden Shewmake will serve as Chicago's replacement third baseman while batting ninth.
