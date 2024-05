The White Sox placed Mendick on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back tightness, retroactive to Thursday.

Mendick's back issues caused him to be scratched from the lineup prior to Friday's game, and it will now officially cost him more than a week as he heads to the IL. Bryan Ramos was recalled from Double-A Birmingham in a corresponding move and should receive the majority of reps at third base while Mendick is sidelined.