Mendick (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Mendick was placed on the injured list in early May with soreness in his back and only needed two rehab starts before being activated. During those two Triple-A games, Mendick went 0-for-8 with two walks and a run scored. He'll replace Braden Shewmake on the big-league roster and could see immediate action at third base with Bryan Ramos on the 10-day IL with a strained left quad.