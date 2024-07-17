The White Sox designated Mendick for assignment Wednesday.

Mendick will give up his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to third baseman Nick Senzel, whom the White Sox signed to a one-year contract Wednesday. While operating largely as a short-side platoon player in the infield for the White Sox this season, Mendick slashed .197/.243/.318 with three home runs and six stolen bases over 141 plate appearances.