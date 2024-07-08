Mendick went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Mendick opened the game's scoring with his two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was his third long ball of the year and first since May 26. The utility infielder is slashing just .200/.248/.328 with 10 extra-base hits and 13 runs scored through 134 plate appearances.