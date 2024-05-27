Mendick hit a solo home run in his only plate appearance Sunday against the Orioles.
Mendick continues to lose out on playing time due to the return of Bryan Ramos, though he accounted for the White Sox's only run Sunday after his homer in the eighth inning. It was Mendick's second home run of the season and first since April 30.
