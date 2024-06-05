Mendick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Though he started at second base in Tuesday's 7-6 loss while the lefty-hitting Nicky Lopez was out of the lineup versus Cubs southpaw Shota Imanaga, Mendick finds himself on the bench for the second matchup in a row with a right-hander. Mendick looked as though he could get a look in an everyday role at third base after Bryan Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte last week, but Lenyn Sosa appears to have since settled in as the primary option at the hot corner.
