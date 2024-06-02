Mendick went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Brewers.

Mendick is expected to have a regular role in the White Sox's lineup after Bryan Ramos was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. However, Mendick started at second base Saturday and notched his sixth multi-hit appearance of the season as well as his second stolen base. He is unlikely to hit for much average thanks to a 29.3 percent strikeout rate, though he could be an okay source of homers and steals in deeper formats so long as he keeps consistent playing time.