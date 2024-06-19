Mendick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Mendick started at second base in each of the last three games, but the White Sox faced two lefty starters and a lefty primary pitcher in those contests. He'll head back to the bench Wednesday while the lefty-hitting Nicky Lopez steps back in at the keystone against Astros right-hander Hunter Brown.
