Mendick (back) went 0-for-5 with a walk in his first rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A Charlotte.

Mendick served as Charlotte's designated hitter, so he'll presumably need to resume playing the infield at some point during his rehab assignment before the White Sox bring him back from the 10-day injured list, perhaps as soon as this weekend. Following his promotion from Charlotte on April 22, Mendick had briefly settled into a near-everyday role at third base, but it's unclear if he'll recapture a regular starting gig once activated. Prospect Bryan Ramos (quadricep) has since settled in as Chicago's third baseman, and the organization could be inclined to let him continue playing regularly.