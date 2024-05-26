Mendick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Mendick looks to have moved back into a utility role following Bryan Ramos' return from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Ramos will pick up a second straight start at the hot corner while Mendick once again hits the bench.
