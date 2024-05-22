Mendick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

After being activated from the injured list Friday, Mendick had started at third base in each of the White Sox's ensuing five games, going 3-for-18 with two doubles and two RBI. Mendick should have a fairly clear path to regular playing time at the hot corner while Bryan Ramos (quadricep) is on the shelf, but he'll give way to Zach Remillard in Wednesday's series finale.