Mendick went 2-for-4 with a single and a two-RBI double during Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Mendick entered Tuesday's contest 1-for-14 (.071) in four games since coming off the IL. The 30-year-old delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning off Tim Mayza to provide the White Sox with some insurance runs. Mendick has been serving as the White Sox's everyday third baseman with Bryan Ramos (quad) sidelined.