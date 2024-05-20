Mendick went 1-for-3 with a double Sunday against the Yankees.
Mendick was activated from the injured list Friday and has since started all three games at third base while hitting in the bottom third of the order. He collected his first hit since returning with a double in the seventh frame. With Bryan Ramos (quadriceps) sidelined, Mendick should have a clear path to playing time in the short term.
